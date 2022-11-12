This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Tiffany Park neighborhood on a large cul-de-sac lot with plenty of room to make your back yard dreams come true! Step into the spacious downstairs area that flows with wood-look tile floors. Natural light pours into the living area through the stunning windows and the space is anchored with a gas fireplace. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, HUGE walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. The back patio is entertainment-ready, with TV hook-ups and outdoor kitchen! Master suite boasts a walk-in closet and spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $556,000
