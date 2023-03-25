Come home to comfort to this new build home presented by Creekview Custom Builders and receive up to $10,000 in closing costs or use as you prefer. This well-designed floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, two dining areas, a study or flex room to meet your own personal needs. The family room offers a fireplace accented with built-ins. Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, ample custom cabinets and granite countertop space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a pantry. Primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanities, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds and a soaker tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms, utility room comes with sink and folding granite countertop. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system. Large covered back patio and private backyard, Front/back irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wi-fi, and a tankless water heater. Home is complete and ready for its new owners.