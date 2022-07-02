4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $551,000

Come home to comfort to this new build home presented by Creekview Custom Builders. This well designed floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, two dining areas, a study or flex room to meet your own personal needs. The family room offers a fireplace accented with built-ins. Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, ample custom cabinets and granite counter top space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a pantry. Primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanities, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds and a soaker tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms, utility room comes with sink and folding granite countertop. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system. Large covered back patio with built in gas grill for cookouts or just relaxing. Front/back irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wi-fi, a tankless water heater. Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. Don't miss out on this lovely new build. Photos are examples of previous new builds. Selections will vary. Call listing agent for details.