4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550,000

Remarks: AMAZING SPACE... The brilliant layout of this home not only provides a beautiful flow, but is fantastically functional, with extra spaciousness right where you want and need it, and none wasted where you don't. Great curb appeal, too! The attractive entry gives way to wide open living areas. The focal point and heart of the home is the lovely living room with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and wonderful natural lighting. This is flanked on one side by a great dining area and beautiful kitchen with eating bar, walk-in pantry, gas range, dishwasher, and space to enjoy cooking or gathering with others. Down the hall is a roomy full bath, the utility room with electric laundry connections, and the primary suite with a great walk-in closet, full bath with DUAL walk in Shower area and double keys, large vanity and double sinks and separate water closet for toilet and tub/shower combo. The 3 bedrooms with HUGE closets, and another large full bath. ADDED BONUS: This home features tankless water heater, sprinkler system, built in spice racks with gas lines for cooking outside. Outside, the privacy-fenced backyard has plenty of space for enjoying your inground pool, grilling out, and relaxing on the covered, extended patio, accessible from both the living room as well as a private door from the master suite. The two car garage also has enough space for your workbench, freezer, or whatever you want to store inside.