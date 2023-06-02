LOCATION is everything! Only 3 miles to Kyle Field! Come check out this builder/designer owned property complete with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout wears well and is waterproof. New stainless appliances, roomy closets, and charming side yard are just a few features this lovely home has to offer. Come see this one for yourself! Also listed for lease.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550,000
