Quality, Convenience, Comfort is what you will find with this new build home presented by Creekview Custom Builders in Greenbrier. this well-designed floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a flex room to meet your own personal needs. The family room offers a fireplace accented with built-ins. Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, ample custom cabinets and quartz countertop space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a huge walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, vanities, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds. Spacious secondary bedrooms, and lots of extra storage space throughout the home. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system. Large covered back patio for relaxing, front and back irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wi-fi, tankless water heater. Builder is giving $10,000 towards closing costs or incentives. New build is complete and ready for you to call HOME! Don't miss out on this lovely new build!!