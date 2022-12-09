Popular Stonebrier Subdivision. Luxury new builder home with a large well-designed floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. The large family room offers a fireplace accented with built-ins. The Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, custom cabinets, granite countertop space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a bar area with wine fridge. Primary bedroom suite offers tall ceilings with crown molding, large walk-in closet with built in drawers, his/her sinks with vanity, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds. Spacious secondary bedrooms & baths. Covered back patio with outdoor kitchen, including sink, fridge and gas grill, back and front irrigation system, fenced yard. Don't miss out on this lovely new build!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $549,900
