4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $549,000

Luxury living in the Elegant Brook Hollow community in Bryan. Dare to compare! You will not find a better property at or near this price! Masterfully re-designed & remodeled -- This classic-modern farm house has loads of charm with custom & unique details throughout on a huge double corner lot; that's over half an acre!!! Impeccably transformed inside and out, this one-of-a kind home has 3800 square feet of indoor living space plus a large outdoor living space! Details include modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Backsplash, Wine Bar, & a pot filler!! Spoil yourself everyday in the Generous & private master bedroom suite with french doors to a private deck. The spa inspired master bath includes oversized double shower & separate soaking tub, linked to a large walk-in closet. There are large living areas throughout, with brick fireplace, bay window & french doors leading to the huge concrete patio, covered pavilion with 2 separate outdoor kitchen bars, & plenty of room to entertain everyone!! New Roof, new windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new paint inside & out!