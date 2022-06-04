This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located on a large beautiful landscaped corner lot with a sprinkler system. Enjoy a covered patio great for outdoor entertaining. Some of the amenities include a huge master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, tub, shower and double sinks. The elegant kitchen features abundance of cabinets with Quartz countertops and tile backsplash.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $549,000
