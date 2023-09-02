Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac with two large living areas. Nearby a tree-lined walking trail and creek gives this neighborhood a secluded,almost rural feel. Entering the home you are welcomed with a panoramic view of windows proving natural light to the open kitchen and living. The kitchen and dining area has modern quartz countertops with custom cabinets, island with sink, stainless appliances and a gorgeous lighting package. The living room continues offering the same impressive design with a modern fireplace, recessed lighting and windows throughout! The primary suite is beautifully trimmed with plenty of space for the largest of furniture. The bath features include walk-in shower, double sinks and quartz vanity top. Continuing upstairs, there are 2 bedrooms and a bonus room offering flexable space for your design! Extra closet provides space for video games and storage. Perfect set up for a growing family in quiet conveniet Dominion Oaks Subdivision.