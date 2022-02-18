4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $545,900

This 2,344 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, finely crafted home is nestled on 2.0 gorgeous acres and features separate 1200 sq ft two door workshop with 640 sq feet of open porch, oversized 2 car garage, southwest exposure ensuring gorgeous sunsets, and half mile views! The house includes an open kitchen complete with custom hickory cabinets, stainless steel elite appliances, Franke undermount sink, granite countertops, eating bar, microwave, and plenty of cabinet and work space. The large living area is complete with fireplace, raised ceilings, crown molding, plenty of windows, and enough space to entertain or just relax after a long day outdoors. With an abundance of wildlife, a private pond, and just minutes from town, this property will not last long! Schedule your private showing today!