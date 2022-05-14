Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a flex room Ridgewood Custom Home located in the Oakmont subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan, 2 dining areas, an office, large living room, huge kitchen with large island and a abundance of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, large master suite with cultured marble tub, walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet! Covered back patio and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $545,000
