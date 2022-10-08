4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $544,949

Reece Homes two story "Caroline" plan comes to Oakmont! Homes main entryway leads to study, front bedroom, and bathroom. Open living and dining area look over home's backyard and covered patio. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat in island overlooking homes vaulted living area. Primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, with En-Suite showcasing L-shaped double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet with access to home's laundry room. Reece Homes signature mudroom, complete with custom cabinetry, opens to home's pantry, laundry room, and two car garage! Upstairs flex space opens to two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include quartz & granite countertops, custom cabinetry, custom lighting, wood-look tile flooring, and GE stainless steel appliances.