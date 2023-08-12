Well designed new construction home on a corner lot in sought after Oakmont subdivision. This beautiful home features a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. In the living room you'll be delighted with the floor to ceiling windows allowing for ample natural light as well as a gas fireplace. The kitchen is well equipped with a built in oven and microwave, gas cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter top space as well as an eat in bar. In the generously sized master suite you will be pleased with the raised ceilings, his and her closets, dual sinks, large shower and stand alone tub. outside you'll find a bar-b-que set up with its oversized covered patio, outdoor kitchen and spacious yard. Oakmont is close to schools, shopping and restaraunts and features large community pool, exercise room, coffee bar, playground, splash pad, walking trails and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $539,999
