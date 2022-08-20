4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $539,000

Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a Study/Office Ridgewood Custom Home located in the Oakmont subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan, large dining area, an office, massive living room, huge kitchen with large island and a abundance of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, large master suite with free standing tub, walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet! Covered back patio and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater. **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**