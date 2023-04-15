Immaculate Pittman Custom Home with AMAZING upgrades! Three-way split, open floorplan, hardwood flooring, extensive crown molding, whole home water filtration system, heated/cooled garage with epoxy coated flooring, and of course a signature mud room w/ shoe cubbies and hanger for coats or packs! Your new living room is eye-catching with a grid-pattern wood beam accented ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and french doors leading to a heated and cooled, fully enclosed patio. This second living space is perfect in any season - open the windows and let in the cool evening breeze! Great kitchen space includes a massive 7x5 eating island, custom cabinets with pull-out shelves, kitchen sink-specific RO system, stainless steel appliances, upper and lower spice storage, and large walk-in pantry. There is an office at the front of the home with glass-panel french doors. Three secondary rooms, one with an en-suite bathroom. Your new master bedroom is large enough for even the fanciest of bed frames with room to spare! En-suite bathroom has two sinks, soaker tub, tiled shower w/ built-in bench, and built-in vanity in the large walk-in closet. Home includes security and sprinkler that can be linked to your phone.