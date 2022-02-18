 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $525,000

Captivating new construction by Hall Homes located in Oakmont, Bryan's newest premier neighborhood. The floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, 2.5 luxurious bathrooms and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the breakfast room and private back porch. This home boasts an open concept floor plan including soaring ceilings, large windows and a computer center upstairs. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, and custom cabinetry. Other energy efficient features include 15 seer heating and cooling systems, Low-E vinyl windows, and a Rheem tankless water heater.

