4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $525,000

Talk about a GRAND ENTRY! This home just makes you want to come inside! With cathedral ceilings running from the front door ALL THE WAY out the back patio, this plan encompasses the full meaning of indoor/outdoor living! Set on a 1 acre lot, you have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy serene, country living. The primary bedroom suite is situated at the rear of the home with a LARGE window and direct access to the patio. All three guest rooms are split from the primary to allow for maximum privacy. This home contains plenty of storage closets inside and a BONUS AREA inside the garage! The oversized back patio has tons of covered living space to allow you to revel in the peace and quiet outside the city limits. If you are looking for a home with space while not giving up the conveniences of town, YOU HAVE FOUND IT! Garrison Creek is only a 10 minute drive to the nearest Target and Kroger. Hurry and you will have plenty of time to add customizations to the finish out!