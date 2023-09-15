Located on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot in the highly desirable Greenbrier Neighborhood, this custom built, impeccably maintained, home is loaded with upgrades and high-end finishes. Its great curb appeal is enhanced by a nice setback, lovely elevation and tasteful design choices that are evident throughout the home. The house itself offers a huge living room with impressive stone fireplace complete with gas logs, beautiful wood floors (installed in all the public rooms and study), high ceiling with wood beams and a bank of windows with custom drapery. The large open kitchen is a chef's delight with a huge island, stunning granite counters, double oven, drawer microwave, gas cooktop, pot filler, wine rack and pantry. A large, designated, dining area is open to the kitchen and living room. The lovely master suite is located at the back of the home with plenty of room for all your bedroom furniture. The master bath offers an amazing walk-in shower, soaker tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet that opens to a massive utility room. The split floorplan also offers three additional bedrooms, two additional bathrooms, a large study with French doors and mudroom. The property also offers a large, covered, patio with built-in grill and TV hook-up overlooking the lovely back yard. With so many great features this home will not last long!