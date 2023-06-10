Reece Homes popular "Maggie" plan comes to Greenbrier! Open living and dining areas are bathed in natural light, with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard! U-shaped kitchen is cozy and functional, featuring quartz countertops, oversized island, generous pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, with a large window and tray ceiling. En-suite beautifully showcases double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk-in closet with access to laundry room! Additional bedrooms are sizeable and equipped with deep closets! The covered back patio provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space, or a shaded lounging area to escape the heat! Greenbrier has beautiful walking paths nestled beside mature trees, tree lined playground, and you're a short drive away from grocery stores, dining, and medical facilities! Move-in ready mid-September!