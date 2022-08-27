4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $513,900

Backs up to a huge greenbelt and future park, community pool opening soon. Palmer floor plan features 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs PLUS a game room, also has a 3-car garage with socket for charging your electric car. It features a formal dining room on the first floor, open concept living/kitchen that features a large kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a wall of windows looks out to the backyard and the covered patio. A fan favorite is the connection from the laundry room to the primary bath and closet! You will love this large custom walk-in closet connected to the bath featuring a walk-in shower, garden tub, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with 3 storage closets on the first floor plus large walk-in storage off the game-room upstairs! Ask about our incentives! The finished pictures are of a similar completed model.