Reece Homes popular "Maggie" plan comes to Greenbrier! Open living and dining areas are bathed in natural light, with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard! U-shaped kitchen is cozy and functional, featuring quartz countertops, oversized island, generous pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, with a large window and tray ceiling. En-suite beautifully showcases double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk-in closet with access to laundry room! Study sits nestled next to Reece Homes's signature mud room. Additional bedrooms are sizeable and equipped with deep closets! The covered back patio provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space, or a shaded lounging area to escape the heat! Greenbrier has beautiful walking paths nestled beside mature trees, and you're a short drive away from grocery stores, dining, and medical facilities!