Reece Homes popular "Maggie" plan comes to Greenbrier! Open living and dining areas are bathed in natural light, with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard! U-shaped kitchen is cozy and functional, featuring quartz countertops, oversized island, generous pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, with a large window and tray ceiling. En-suite beautifully showcases double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk-in closet with access to laundry room! Study sits nestled next to Reece Homes's signature mud room. Additional bedrooms are sizeable and equipped with deep closets! The covered back patio provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space, or a shaded lounging area to escape the heat! Greenbrier has beautiful walking paths nestled beside mature trees, and you're a short drive away from grocery stores, dining, and medical facilities!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $512,879
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M freshman cross country and track and field student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended from the team after he was arrested…
Several residents of the Southside neighborhood in College Station addressed the city council last week, and were under the impression that th…
Watch now as Texas A&M freshman cross country and track and field student-athlete Spencer Werner streaks across the field during Tuesday's…
Most parents don’t want their kids playing ball in the house, but that wasn’t a rule in Kate Homeyer’s home.
A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said.