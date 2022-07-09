 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $510,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $510,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath open floor plan home loaded with upgrades and located in the desired Greenbrier neighborhood. This Ambit Home offers the perfect setting for daily living and entertaining. Enter this stunning home and find a spacious living room with gas fireplace and wall to wall windows that fill the space with natural light. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with beautiful tile in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. The kitchen is a chef's dream with large island/eating bar, granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Fabulous wet bar located off of the kitchen and living room area is wonderful for entertaining. The masters suite offers a beautiful bedroom with a view of the backyard, a door leading to the back porch, tub and separate shower, large walk in closet with built ins and easy access to the laundry room. Two additional bedrooms and third bath located upstairs. Third bedroom downstairs offers a great space for a home office. Call me for your tour today!

