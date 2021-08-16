Fantastic 1.086 Acres Multi-Use Property with Highway 6 Rd. Frontage! This great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings in the living room with a brick, gas fireplace, wood built-ins, a sound system, and a wet bar. The kitchen-dining combo is complete with a breakfast bar, island, and a large adjoining dining space. With a separate entrance, the fourth bedroom could be used as a study or as a private guest suite suite. The split floorplan creates a private space for the large master bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and a private entrance to the backyard patio. A large 24x80 ft metal workshop is a short walk from the house. It contains rolltop doors, a bathroom, sound system with speakers, wireless security system, 2 attached carports, 2 storage rooms with floor to ceiling shelving, and a covered, outdoor storage area. The shop also has a gated, keypad entrance off of the Highway 6 Frontage Rd. The property is completely fenced and cross-fenced from the residence.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $500,000
