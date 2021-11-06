4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $499,900

Have you been wanting country living without giving up your access to amenities? If so, this home is JUST RIGHT for you! Only about a 10 minute drive to the nearest Target and Kroger while still sitting on over an acre lot, outside the city limits with NO HOA! If you like entertaining, this 4 bed/3 bath home is just right for you! The floor plan includes soaring ceilings, gorgeous open concept living and a fabulous master suite oasis! Nestled off to the back of the home, the master suite has separate closets connected to the laundry, as well as, the SPACIOUS back patio! There is expansive closet and storage space throughout. Act fast for your chance to make customizations on finishes!