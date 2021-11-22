4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $499,900

Quality craftmanship is showcased throughout this one owner Ridgewood home nestled on a cul-de-sac street. This functional split bedroom floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a study that has been turned into a wine room! Flowing with wood look tile flooring through the common areas, sprawling upgraded granite counters, and stunning cedar and stone accents; This home leaves little to be desired. Spacious living area is anchored with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace surrounded by built-ins. Plantation shutters found in the common areas and master bedroom. Kitchen has ample stained custom cabinetry, gas range, built-in microwave / oven, instant hot water at kitchen sink, and filtered water at the kitchen sink. Private owners retreat is tucked at the back left corner of the home and has lighting recessed under the molding. On-suite has dual sinks, walk-in shower with dual heads, and walk-in closet with dual built-in dressers. Back patio is entertainment ready with a built-in grill and mini fridge, TV hook-ups and outlet, patio extension, and a Southeast facing back porch. Additional features: tankless water heater, bump in garage for storage space, added cabinetry in laundry room with sink, dimmers on lights in both dining areas, soft close kitchen cabinets, garage door can be operated with MyQ app, ring doorbell, and cameras at front entry! Call to schedule your showing before this Bryan Beauty is sold.