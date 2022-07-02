 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $498,500

Built in 2021, this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Greenbrier is located convenient to shopping, dining and schools. Walking into the home, you will notice the beautiful entryway that is accented with decorative wood ceiling and herringbone pattern wood grain tile. Spacious living area opens to the kitchen making traffic flow easy while entertaining. Large windows give a wonderful view to the patio and the back yard. Built in cabinets on either side of the fireplace will work well for those decorative personal items. Kitchen complete with gorgeous quartz counters, tile backsplash, wine rack and lots of counter space. Huge walk in pantry. Flex room would work well for an office, playroom, exercise area or additional living space. Large master suite includes a master bath that will make you feel like you are in your own personal spa! Huge master closet. Fourth bedroom upstairs with attached bathroom could be used for game or bonus room if desired. All situated on a large, .25 acre corner lot. Hurry, don't miss this great home!

