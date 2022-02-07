4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $495,000

STUNNING condo located in The Villages in Traditions! Find yourself enjoying the open living area with a beautiful fireplace and tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen with gorgeous countertops, large island, upgraded appliance package and huge walk in pantry. Exquisite master bedroom complete with a huge walk-in shower, double vanities, and a large walk-in closet. You can also find a room on the main floor that can serve as a large office or bedroom with a connecting full bathroom. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be a fabulous media room or additional bedroom. This home has a HUGE storage area upstairs in the walk-in attic. Additional features include plantation shutters, foam insulation, designer fixtures and much more. This property is something you do not want to miss out on!