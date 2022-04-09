Reece Homes two story "Caroline" plan comes to Greenbrier! Homes main entryway leads to study, front bedroom, and bathroom. Open living and dining area look over home's backyard and covered patio. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat in island overlooking homes vaulted ceiling living area. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, L-shaped double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet with access to home's laundry room. Reece Homes signature mudroom opens to home's pantry, laundry room, and two car garage! Upstairs flex space opens to two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include Vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, shiplap accents, quartz and granite countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $491,490
