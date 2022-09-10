When you open the front door, you're automatically welcomed by the long foyer, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,199 square feet, large kitchen island, an ample family room built only in 2020 with a BONUS room! I haven't even mentioned sitting in your backyard oasis while dipping your feet in your pool while enjoying the privacy of NO backyard neighbors! Greenbrier Subdivision has the convenience of being a few miles away from grocery shopping, retail therapy, restaurants, Texas A&M and so much more! Schedule your appointment now!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Texas A&M athletes collected more than $4 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation since it was made legal on July 1, 2021, …
Texas A&M women’s basketball point guard Jordan Nixon has decided to walk away from the sport.
A Bryan man died in a head-on collision between two vehicles on OSR 10 miles east of Bryan on Saturday morning, according to the Department of…
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 near Texas 6 outside of Hearne, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Bryan police have identified the two people killed Sunday night on Silver Hill Road.
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in …
Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss …
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful.