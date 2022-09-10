 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,900

When you open the front door, you're automatically welcomed by the long foyer, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,199 square feet, large kitchen island, an ample family room built only in 2020 with a BONUS room! I haven't even mentioned sitting in your backyard oasis while dipping your feet in your pool while enjoying the privacy of NO backyard neighbors! Greenbrier Subdivision has the convenience of being a few miles away from grocery shopping, retail therapy, restaurants, Texas A&M and so much more! Schedule your appointment now!

