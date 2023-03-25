Gorgeous new construction in Austin's Colony featuring four bedrooms and three full baths. This home offers an open concept kitchen/living area with fireplace, large cook's kitchen with granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and mudroom. The spacious front entryway leads to the kitchen/family room and to the left of the kitchen you will find a separate formal dining room with a buffet/beverage bar for entertaining and holiday gatherings. When ready to retreat enter into a beautiful master suite with raised box celling, granite counter-tops in master bath, private toilet room, split double vanities, large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub to relax and pamper yourself. Enjoy your mornings and evenings under a large covered back patio. $6500 offered towards closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,900
