4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,900

Popular Stonebrier Subdivision. Luxury new builder home with a large well-designed floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, The Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, custom cabinets, granite countertop space, and a large island-eating bar combination. 2 Living and 2 Dining. Primary bedroom suite offers tall ceilings with crown molding, large walk-in closet with built in drawers, his/her sinks with vanity, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds. Spacious secondary bedrooms & baths. Large Covered back patio with outdoor kitchen, including sink, fridge and gas grill, back and front irrigation system, fenced yard. Don't miss out on this lovely new build!