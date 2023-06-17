This wonderfully maintained home offers a fantastic floor plan with great amenities! The light and bright, split bedroom, open concept plan offers four bedrooms, three full baths, a spacious family room, large study that could also be a formal dining room and an eat-in island kitchen with a large breakfast area. The family room, breakfast room and kitchen are all open to each other, perfect for entertaining and everyday living. The gourmet kitchen offers beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances including double ovens, gas cook top, built-in dishwasher and microwave. Extensive custom cabinets offer ample storage space. The primary retreat offers a spacious bedroom and a spa like bathroom with a walk-in tile shower, separate garden tub, granite vanity and a large walk-in closet. The in-house utility room offers a utility sink, storage cabinets and comes with the washer and dryer. A mud area off of the garage offers cubbies and extra storage. The other three bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Two full baths, each with double vanities, service the bedroom wing. A large covered patio overlooks the huge, fully fenced back yard that is large enough for a pool. Wood tone tile floors are throughout all of the living areas, tile floors in all of the bathrooms and kitchens, high quality carpet in the bedrooms. Comes with the washer, dryer and refrigerator!