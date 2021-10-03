Mature shade trees and an inviting front courtyard grace the entry of this impressive 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in an established neighborhood close to all the shopping, dining and entertainment of Historic Downtown Bryan! Gorgeous wood floors, extensive millwork and views of the grand vaulted ceilings and expansive living spaces greet you as you enter this meticulously remodeled home. The pristine kitchen features stunning quartz countertops, an island, gas range and direct access to both dining and living areas, making entertaining a breeze! The loft addition offers a lovely retreat for an office or library with great natural light through new windows. A split floor plan features 2 guest bedrooms sharing a full bathroom at the front of the home. Adjacent to guest bedrooms is one of the two spacious primary suites with en suite baths. Enjoy summer evenings in the newly fenced side yard with patio, ready for open air grilling and al-fresco dining. Retire at the end of the day to the tranquil rear primary suite, complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, a fireplace, and access to its own privacy fenced terrace. This magnificent home blends elegantly updated finishes with practical upgrades such as new roof, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,500
