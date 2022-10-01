4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,000

Better than new, don't miss this barndominium situated on 3 acres in Bryan! Built in 2020, the home features 4 bedrooms + 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Open-concept living/kitchen/dining areas with shiplap accents, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and thoughtfully designed cabinetry with abundant storage! Need a work space or storage space? Look no further! The property includes a 20' X 30' shop with TWO roll-up overhead doors, hot + cold water, and septic drain! 420 amp service to the house and 150 amp service in the shop. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and medical...and a short drive to Texas A&M University! Get ready to relax on your spacious back porch and then enjoy the mature trees with room to roam. This one is what dreams are made of! Schedule your private showing today!