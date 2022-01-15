Gorgeous new build by Creekview Custom Builders located on a 1.2 acre lot in Hidden Oaks Estates, with the country feel but still within a few minutes from schools, shopping and restaurants. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, plus a half bath, offers a fabulous open floor plan with a flex room designed for your own personal needs. Large family room with a center fireplace, and built-ins. Kitchen features an island/eating bar combination, custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and a large size pantry. Spacious master suite offers a separate tile surround shower, a garden soaker tub and a large walk-in closet. Wood look tile flooring throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. There is a mud bench located next to the laundry room. Entertainment is made easy with access to the spacious covered patio just off the kitchen/dining room. Depending on stage of construction, may be able to make personal selections. Schedule your showing appointment today for this new build ready to call HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $489,000
