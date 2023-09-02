Welcome to this charming Greenbrier retreat! This inviting, custom-built home features an open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen with abundant natural light from the wall of windows overlooking the private backyard with beautiful mature trees. The living room, complete with built-in shelving and a gas log fireplace, seamlessly connects to the kitchen and dining area, fostering an inviting atmosphere for gatherings. The kitchen features an island with eating bar and gorgeous leathered granite, and a walk-in and butler’s pantry, making culinary adventures a delight. The dining room, bathed in natural light from a large window, creates an inviting ambiance for meals and entertaining. The master suite is a haven of relaxation, featuring a soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower, and large closet. Two spacious guest rooms on the main floor offer comfort and functionality with large closets and access to a full bathroom. Upstairs, a versatile bonus/bedroom awaits, with space for sleep, play, study, and more, complete with an en-suite bathroom. This Greenbrier home is more than a house; it's an invitation to a life filled with warmth and comfort.