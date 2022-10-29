4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $485,839

LIMITED TIME ONLY - BUILDER WILL PAY 2% TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS OR RATE BUYDOWN. SEE YOUR AGENT FOR DETAILS. Reece Homes "Courtney Plan" comes to Greenbrier! With four bedrooms and an additional study space, this home is fit to be filled! Angled, open mudroom comes equipped with built-ins, while giving access to daily conveniences, such as homes laundry, pantry, garage, and storage closet! Open living and dining areas are bathed in natural lighting, with large windows overlooking the outside! Spacious kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat-in island peering over the common areas! Luxury vinyl plank flooring expands this open concept plan. Homes additional bedrooms are clustered together, all with generous closets and access to a full bath. Tucked away study space is the perfect quiet escape for work and hobbies! A serene primary suite is expansive, with a tray ceiling and two bright windows looking over the back yard. En-suite boasts split double vanities, a garden tub, stall toilet, walk-in shower with bench, and a generous walk-in closet! A covered back patio provides ample outdoor entertaining space!