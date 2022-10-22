4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $485,000

Welcome home to this brand new, modern marvel featuring an upscale black and white design! This stunning, semi-custom home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and is located on a large corner lot in the highly desirable Oakmont community. With numerous luxurious upgrades, enjoy the gourmet chefâs kitchen with quartz countertops, pot filler and high-end stainless steel appliances. An oversized island opens to the huge living & dining room, perfect for entertaining. The thoughtful floorplan offers a living area on each floor, with an open concept main living area. A full bath is located next to the additional downstairs bedroom that could easily be used as an in-law suite. The home features Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas, upstairs living room, and primary bedroom. There is plush carpet in the additional 3 bedrooms. Relax in the primary suiteâs spa-like bathroom with deep soaking tub, large walk in shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. Step out to the private fenced backyard with an outdoor kitchen, perfect for the Texas griller and game-day enthusiast. Excellent location just 10 minutes from Texas A&M University.