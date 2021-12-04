4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $485,000

UPSTAIRS-DOWNSTAIRS, INSIDE-OUTSIDE, Everything you see will please you!! This Beautiful new builder home by Creekview Custom Builders is on a corner acre lot in Hidden Oaks Estates subdivision. The gracious foyer and bright living area cheerfully welcomes any visitor. This featured plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and one half-bath, plus a study. The well designed floor plan includes a spacious family room with a center fireplace accented by built-ins, interior wood cased windows for natural light, kitchen boasts custom cabinets with accent lightning, stainless built in electric oven, gas cooktop, granite countertops with full backsplash, undermount sink and an island/eating bar combo. The downstairs primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanity, spacious separate shower with bench seat, tile surrounds and a soaker tub. There are two secondary bedrooms downstairs and one bedroom upstairs with its own private full bath. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system, central media panel. Large covered back patio for relaxing, front/back irrigation system and a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wifi. Call listing agent to schedule a private showing or for more details.. Home is under construction. Stock photos are of a previous new build with a similar plan. Estimated completion April 2022.