The Elizabeth has a impressive layout that creates plenty of space for living, working, playing, and relaxing. The kitchen flows beautifully into the breakfast nook and spacious family room, creating an open concept perfect for entertaining. The following options are included in this home: Centered Fireplace Additional Windows in Dining Area Bedroom 4 and Bathroom 3 with Walk-In Shower Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling Notes: Please note the photos included above are renderings and not representative of the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional with RNL to see selections for the interior of this home. ***INCENTIVE! Builder to provide 2% of the purchase price to the buyer to apply toward closing costs, buying down their interest rate or appliances. If the buyer chooses to proceed with appliances, the remaining amount (if applicable) will be applied toward closing costs. This incentive applies only if financing is obtained through select lenders, who will also provide additional incentives such as waiving lender fees, etc. The home will need to close within 45 days of the purchase agreement being signed, unless closing needs to be scheduled farther out due to the phase of construction of the home. This incentive cannot be combined with any other incentives such as our Trusted Lender incentive.