Beautiful brand new home situated on an acre of land just minutes from town!! This home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, and a stunning kitchen with oversized island, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. You will not be disappointed with the attention to detail and storage space throughout this lovely home. Call or text today to schedule your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $477,700
