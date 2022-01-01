4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $476,000

King Custom Homes invites you to live the good life in Oakmont - one of Aggieland's most anticipated master-planned communities! The construction of Oakmont's community center is nearing completion and plans include amenities such as a gym, coffee shop, and adult + children pools! This new construction home showcases an expertly designed three-way split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. You'll fall in love with the spacious, open-concept kitchen, dining, and living areas as well as the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that sets King Custom Homes apart from the crowd! Extensive custom cabinetry, crown molding throughout, fireplace + gas starter, wood flooring in the main areas of the home, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater...and so much more! King Custom Homes includes numerous standard features that are considered upgrades by other builders! Schedule you private showing today! **Please note that the home is not yet complete and some photos are of a King Custom Home previously built in Oakmont.**