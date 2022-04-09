Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, fireplace, a two-car garage with additional storage space, and an extended covered patio. The Greenbrier residential community is planned for over 400 homes on 200 acres in a prime location. Homeowners seeking the comfort of a master planned subdivision with wooded home sites will also appreciate the area amenities, such as Miramont Country Club, greenbelts, walking/jogging trails, parks, convenience to shopping, medical service providers and close proximity to private and public schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $473,200
