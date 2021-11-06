OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/07 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. Quality craftmanship is showcased throughout this one owner Ridgewood home nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac street. This functional split bedroom floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a study. Flowing with upgraded wood flooring through the common areas, sprawling granite counters, and designer lighting; This home leaves little to be desired. The spacious, 20-6” X 20-0”, living area is anchored with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with gas logs. Custom window coverings tie together this open concept home. You’ll be ready to host the upcoming holidays with double ovens, pot filler, 5 burner gas range, microwave drawer, wood cabinetry boasting a custom wine rack, and a large island with seating for four. The private owners retreat is tucked at the back left corner of the home. The on-suite has dual sinks, knee space, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. The back patio is entertainment ready with a built-in grill, TV hook-ups and outlet, and a South facing back porch. The AC system can be controlled remotely with your smartphone! Call to schedule your showing today before this Bryan Beauty is scooped off the market.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $469,900
