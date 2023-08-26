If you’ve always dreamed of a huge walk-in closet where everything will fit, the Debbie is your dream come true. And that’s just the beginning! Two secondary bedrooms are located far enough away from the spacious owner's suite to ensure privacy for everyone. The family room is truly impressive, open to the kitchen and dining room. The following options are included in this home: Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Cornered Fireplace Bedroom 4/ Bathroom 3 Optional Dining Room Windows Please note the photos included above are renderings and not representative of the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional with RNL to see selections for the interior of this home.