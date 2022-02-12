***UNDER CONSTRUCTION*** Gorgeous and inviting NEW 4/3 home in Greenbriar Subdivision! Fantastic split plan for privacy. Spacious living area with wood-burning fireplace, large cook's kitchen with granite counter-tops, beautiful cabinetry, all energy efficient appliances and energy efficient home! Dining room with accent beams and raised ceilings in the family room and kitchen. Large pantry with under counter refrigerator for additional beverage needs. When ready to retreat enter into a beautiful master suite with raised box ceiling, granite countertops in master bath, walk-in shower and soaking tub to relax and pamper yourself. Enjoy your mornings and evenings under a wonderful covered back patio with privacy fence. Expected Completion date May 2022. Listing agent is related to the builder. Please show anytime. Call Ruth for questions.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $469,365
