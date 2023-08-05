One of Bryan's newest Subdivisions. Walking distance to Elementary School. You will love the conventient floor plan with large living and dining area. Plenty of natural light, all brick plus a covered patio with a perfect area for a outdoor kitchen. The home features split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, three full baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $468,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Johnny Manziel is a part of an ownership group set to soon open a nightclub and bar with his namesake at Northgate.
Texas A&M University officials and Kathleen McElroy reached a $1 million settlement Thursday regarding their differences in her botched hi…
Texas A&M University System Regent Jay Graham asked former A&M President M. Katherine Banks and A&M Chancellor John Sharp to tell …
Bailey Deramus has been hired as Rudder's head baseball coach.
Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham revealed Wednesday what Texas A&M professor Joy Alonzo allegedly said about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a gu…