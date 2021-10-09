 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900

Country living close to town...you don't want to miss Silver Horse Ranch Estates! Situated on over an acre lot this 4 bed / 2.5 bath home features a split floor plan with a open living concept and large windows bringing in tons of natural light. The spacious kitchen has a large island and granite countertops all over looking the living room and back patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert