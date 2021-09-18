Country living close to town...you don't want to miss Silver Horse Ranch Estates! Situated on over an acre lot this 4 bed / 2.5 bath home features a split floor plan with a open living concept and large windows bringing in tons of natural light. The spacious kitchen has a large island and granite countertops all over looking the living room and back patio. Estimated Completion date of August 27, 2021!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900
